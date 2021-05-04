Eunice Garden to host hula-hoop event for kids

The Eunice Community Garden is hosting a free hula hoop class.

On May 15, the event will happen at the Garden on West Ash Avenue.

Registration begins at 9, and the first 100 kids will receive a free hula hoop to take home.

The class begins at 9:15 a.m. No drop-offs, please; parents will be asked to stay with their children during the entire event.

Contact Randy Miller if you are interested in helping to sponsor this event.

The garden is located at 2101 West Ash Avenue, Eunice, LA 70535

For more information, contact Miller at 337.580.2993 or ramillerag@gmail.com