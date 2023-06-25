Estherwood Alderman, husband arrested

A member of the Estherwood Board of Aldermen and Captain in the village's police department has been arrested, along with her husband - who also was an officer for the department in the past.

Records at the Acadia Parish jail show that Emily Kay Mire, 46, was booked on warrants accusing her of obstruction of justice/felony evidence tampering; cyberstalking; and false imprisonment. No bond has been set for her release, records show.

The Louisiana Secretary of State's elected officials database lists her as a member of the Board of Aldermen of the Village of Estherwood. The village's website lists her as a captain in the police department as well, and in addition to listing her as an alderman says that she's Mayor Pro-Temp.

Her husband, Gregory James Mire, 42, was booked on warrants accusing him of cyberstalking; obstruction of justice/felony evidence tampering; and felony indecent behavior with a juvenile. No bond has been set for his release, records show.

Estherwood Police Chief Wayne Welsh said Emily Mire was placed on leave when he began the investigation that eventually led to the arrests; he said Gregory Mire was an officer but has not been for a while.

"I took her badge, her gun, everything," Welsh said.

Welsh said he received some information and started an investigation, but as evidence turned up he called Sheriff KP Gibson to ask that his agency take it over. Welsh said there was a conflict, as he'd known the Mires for years and they were his officers, but he also only has two paid police officers and the sheriff has the resources to conduct an investigation. He referred questions about the investigation to the sheriff.

Welsh said he's known both the Mires for years; Emily Mire had been a reserve officer with the police department for many years.

Estherwood Mayor Donna Bertrand said she's aware of the arrests but no discussions have been held yet as to how this might affect the village.

"It's still under investigation by the sheriff, and on Monday we'll find out exactly what's going on and take it from there," Bertrand said.

Mire is one of three village aldermen, she said.