ELECTION RESULTS 2023: ACADIA PARISH

ACADIA PARISH

Election results are now complete in Acadia Parish.

Here are the numbers:

Clerk of Court

WINNER: Laura Trahan Faul, Republican 52 percent - 7,464 votes

Blane Faulk, Republican 48 percent - 6,854

Police Juror District 1

WINNER: Walter Andrus, Democrat 55 percent - 689 votes

Wayne D. Wilridge, Democrat 45 percent - 566 votes

Police Juror District 2

Jamie Amie, Republican - 26 percent - 624 votes

"Fern" Hebert, Republican - 16 percent - 385 votes

WINNER: Jeffery "Reddog" Morgan, Republican - 59 percent - 1,424 votes

Police Juror District 3

RUNOFF - Kirk Aaron Guidry, Republican - 41 percent - 768 votes

RUNOFF - "Keith" Henry, Republican - 35 percent - 646 votes

Michael R. "Big Mike" Richard, Republican - 9 percent - 161 votes

Dylan James Romero, Republican - 15 percent - 279 votes

Police Juror District 4

A.J. "Fatty" Broussard, Republican - 45 percent - 639 votes

WINNER: Gordon "G-Ray" Morgan, Republican - 55 percent - 769 votes

Police Juror District 5

"Tim" Benoit, Independent - 8 percent - 120 votes

Eric J. Boudreaux, Independent - 5 percent - 75 votes

Marietta Leonards, Republican - 35 percent - 534 votes

WINNER: Beau Petitjean, Independent - 52 percent - 793 votes

Police Juror District 6

A. J. "Jay" Credeur, Republican - 31 percent - 569 votes

Paul "Ed" Guidry, Republican - 36 percent - 667 votes

Chuck Lejeune, Republican - 33 percent - 609 votes

Police Juror District 7

WINNER "Pat" Daigle, Republican - 51 percent - 970 votes

James "Boz" Higginbotham, Independent - 49 percent - 920 votes

Police Juror District 8

Paul "Joe" Bellon, Republican - 35 percent - 759 votes

WINNER: Troy A. Lantz, Republican - 65 percent - 1,380 votes

PROPOSITIONS

City of Rayne Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the City of Rayne, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 5 mills on all the property subject to taxation within the City (an estimated $183,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing, maintaining and operating playgrounds and recreation centers for the City?

YES: 66 percent - 960 votes

NO: 34 percent - 496

Second Ward Gravity Drainage District No. 2 Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Second Ward Gravity Drainage District No. 2 of Acadia Parish, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 9.03 mills on all of the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $115,606 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within and for the District, said millage to represent a .14 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 8.89 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on October 19, 2013?

YES: 67 percent - 447 votes

NO: 33 percent - 218 votes