ELECTION RESULTS 2023: ACADIA PARISH

ACADIA PARISH
Election results are now complete in Acadia Parish.
Here are the numbers:
Clerk of Court
WINNER: Laura Trahan Faul, Republican 52 percent - 7,464 votes
Blane Faulk, Republican 48 percent - 6,854
Police Juror District 1
WINNER: Walter Andrus, Democrat 55 percent - 689 votes
Wayne D. Wilridge, Democrat 45 percent - 566 votes
Police Juror District 2
Jamie Amie, Republican - 26 percent - 624 votes
"Fern" Hebert, Republican - 16 percent - 385 votes
WINNER: Jeffery "Reddog" Morgan, Republican - 59 percent - 1,424 votes
Police Juror District 3
RUNOFF - Kirk Aaron Guidry, Republican - 41 percent - 768 votes
RUNOFF - "Keith" Henry, Republican - 35 percent - 646 votes
Michael R. "Big Mike" Richard, Republican - 9 percent - 161 votes
Dylan James Romero, Republican - 15 percent - 279 votes
Police Juror District 4
A.J. "Fatty" Broussard, Republican - 45 percent - 639 votes
WINNER: Gordon "G-Ray" Morgan, Republican - 55 percent - 769 votes
Police Juror District 5
"Tim" Benoit, Independent - 8 percent - 120 votes
Eric J. Boudreaux, Independent - 5 percent - 75 votes
Marietta Leonards, Republican - 35 percent - 534 votes
WINNER: Beau Petitjean, Independent - 52 percent - 793 votes
Police Juror District 6
A. J. "Jay" Credeur, Republican - 31 percent - 569 votes
Paul "Ed" Guidry, Republican - 36 percent - 667 votes
Chuck Lejeune, Republican - 33 percent - 609 votes
Police Juror District 7
WINNER "Pat" Daigle, Republican - 51 percent - 970 votes
James "Boz" Higginbotham, Independent - 49 percent - 920 votes
Police Juror District 8
Paul "Joe" Bellon, Republican - 35 percent - 759 votes
WINNER: Troy A. Lantz, Republican - 65 percent - 1,380 votes
PROPOSITIONS
City of Rayne Proposition
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the City of Rayne, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 5 mills on all the property subject to taxation within the City (an estimated $183,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing, maintaining and operating playgrounds and recreation centers for the City?
YES: 66 percent - 960 votes
NO: 34 percent - 496
Second Ward Gravity Drainage District No. 2 Proposition
(Tax Continuation)
Shall Second Ward Gravity Drainage District No. 2 of Acadia Parish, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 9.03 mills on all of the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $115,606 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within and for the District, said millage to represent a .14 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 8.89 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on October 19, 2013?
YES: 67 percent - 447 votes
NO: 33 percent - 218 votes