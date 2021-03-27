Easter Kids Camp held in Rayne

The Rayne Chamber of Commerce hosted an Easter Kids Camp Saturday.

The one-day camp included an Easter egg hunt, egg decorating, sweet treats, color activities, Easter pictures and much more.

Held at the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office, the event implemented social distancing guidelines, facial masks were required, and temperatures were taken upon arrival.

Organizers say the camp was something to help children celebrate the Easter holiday, since the pandemic affected last year's event.

"We also have to think about how this affects the children. Taking away these holidays or events from them, it's hard. And we often don't realize how tough it can be to not have Easter festivities," explained Jennifer Autin, Executive Director of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce. "So to be able to bring that back this year and give them something to look forward to is really what our mission is."

