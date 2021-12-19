Duson man accused of stalking

A Church Point man has been arrested on felony stalking charges in connection with several incidents at a Duson store, police say.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says that Kyle G. Hogness, 26, was booked with one count of Felony Stalking while armed with a dangerous weapon. Hogness was arrested by Church Point Police Saturday after Duson Police obtained a warrant.

The Duson warrant alleges that Hogness approached a convenience store clerk within Duson on or about December 14, 2021 around 3:00 AM, and after the clerk declined romantic advances by the man, Hogness allegedly made threats to the clerk and racial slurs at her. She didn't file a police report, but then the next day Hogness allegedly returned just before 4 a.m., had an argument with the same clerk and allegedly threw a glass beer bottle at her.

The warrant alleges that Hogness initially fled the area in a pickup truck but returned to the immediate area and watched while officers were investigating the victim’s complaint. Hogness was issued a summons for Assault, and banned from the property where the victim worked.

The very next day, on December 16, at 3:30 AM, Hogness returned to the convenience store driving the same truck as used in the two previous incidents and was located by Duson Police and issued a summons for Entry after Forbidden.

But on Saturday, he returned again, this time around 2 a.m. This time he was in a different vehicle and was wearing a long trench type coat, and a face mask in an attempt to alter his identity, police say. He threatened the victim with a knife and told her that the security guard was not going to be able to protect her now, the warrant alleges.

Duson Police arrived and reviewed video which confirmed that Hogness had parked his white car behind the building facing the street for an apparent escape route versus parking in the lined parking lot in front of the store.

Hogness is being held at the Acadia Parish Jail in lieu of a $5,000.00 bond.

Judice advised the investigation is continuing and additional charges against Hogness are possible.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Duson Police at 337 873-6736.