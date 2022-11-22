Driving safety tips for the holiday season

It's the holiday season, and the time of the year where people will travel to see their loved ones. Officials with, The Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition says, keeping your eyes on the road is what's important.

Ron Czajkowski, Safety Coordinator for the Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition said, "Map devices, and stuff like that absolutely, but set those devices as soon as you're in your vehicle, seat belt on, but before you put the car in gear to leave, set your map devices up get your route set, know where you're going, set up your music, your podcast, whatever you plan on listening to and do all that stuff before you plan on driving."

Here's another driving safety tip, having no distractions while driving is super important and that includes cell phones, not using your cell phone while driving can make a difference.

With Thanksgiving being 2 days away, law enforcement will be patrolling areas to make sure everyone is following the laws.

Trooper Thomas Gossen, Public Information Officer for Louisiana state police said, "If you're traveling with kids, make sure that they keep those seat belts on, keep them in the booster seat, keep them in their child seats properly restrained."

According to driver safety officials, following the speed limits and being aware of all your surroundings is important as well, also before leaving the house you should already have your day planned out, they also have stated "Over half of the fatalities in the state of Louisiana are the result of unrestrained drivers, or passengers, so if we everyone wears their seat belt that would eliminate nearly half, or more than half of the fatalities and fatal crashes in the state of Louisiana."

Ron Czajkowski, Safety Coordinator for the Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition said, "If you do plan on drinking or you've found yourself in a position where you've become impaired, have a plan, have a plan for a safe sober ride home, get a friend or a family member to be a designated driver or contact a friend or a family member to come pick you up use a taxi and uber a rideshare."