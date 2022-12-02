Disabled-accessible ramp at Levy Park underway

Florette Bergeron, has been living in Crowley for many years and she is excited for the new ramp at Levy park.

"Well I think it's going to be great for all of us like in this condition and are in wheel chairs even people who have trouble walking we need a lot of help because we're always afraid of falling and balance is a problem." said Florette Bergeron, who is a Resident.

The work is being done by E.L. Habetz Construction and will include a ramp and sidewalk into the park.

The ramp is located along North Avenue in between East third and East fourth streets.

The push for the ramp was initiated by cash and taken up by the rotary club which, through a district 6200 grant, will be funding the construction.

Kenneth Venable, Superintendent at E.L. Habetz Construction said, "I think this whole project is going to be a big asset because they do have a lot of events in this park, this park being the first park of Crowley put together in the late 1800's this has been the primary park for a lot of events for the city."

According to officials the ramp is currently under construction and with weather permitting it will be complete there is no set date at this time.

Florette Bergeron, Resident said, "Well before I had to get on my own 2 feet and walk there with a walker, now I'll be able to use other equipment like a wheelchair and of course the walker but I think it's conducive to all of our disabilities to help us, being able to get anywhere we can we need to get out."

The city will be responsible for the sidewalk leading from the ramp to the memorial monuments in the center of Levy Park, connecting with the sidewalk there.

Richard Hughes, Creator of Crowley accessibility for the Handicapped said, "This park gets used a lot by elderly, handicapped people kids, and it's just going to improve the accessibility for this park actually at this point we're trying to get grants to put in a handicapped playground where we're standing right now."