Crowley store sells $30,000 Mega Millions ticket

If you recently bought a Mega Millions ticket at Cuccio's Food Mart in Crowley, you'll want to double-check that ticket.

A Mega Millions ticket purchased at the store won $30,000. The ticket matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, with the Megaplier3X. Tuesday's numbers were 9, 22, 39, 41, 54, and the Mega Ball 19.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Website, someone in Illinois matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the $56 million jackpot.

