Watch
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Crowley store sells $30,000 Mega Millions ticket

items.[0].image.alt
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 11:23:31-04

If you recently bought a Mega Millions ticket at Cuccio's Food Mart in Crowley, you'll want to double-check that ticket.

A Mega Millions ticket purchased at the store won $30,000. The ticket matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, with the Megaplier3X. Tuesday's numbers were 9, 22, 39, 41, 54, and the Mega Ball 19.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Website, someone in Illinois matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the $56 million jackpot.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.