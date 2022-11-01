Crowley school on lock down after firearm spotted in neighborhood

Crowley Middle School was on lockdown Tuesday morning after someone was spotted with a gun near the campus. The school has since been cleared and police found no weapon on campus.

Superintendent Scott Richard says a report was made to the school that someone was seen walking near the campus with some kind of firearm, and that report came in around the time students were arriving at school.

The school and local police immediately put the school on lockdown.

The campus has been cleared and the lockdown has been lifted, and school is in session.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said there was no gun on campus, and the person who was detained is not a student. The person, who police were still questioning at about 9 a.m., was carrying a BB gun near the school, Broussard said.

The incident is still under investigation, he said.

A mother saw the man and messaged her child at the school, and that child reported the man to the school administration, the chief said.

"I can tell you that everything went like clockwork. I'd like to commend the school administration and the superintendent, because everything was immediate," Broussard said. "The school did what they needed to do. It's a shame this occurred, but it was good practice for the emergency plan."

"We appreciate everyone's continued cooperation as we work to keep our campuses safe learning environments," Richard said.