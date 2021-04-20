Crowley Police arrest suspect on alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile, sexual battery

CROWLEY, La. — The Crowley Police Department made an arrest Monday in connection with a sexual assault that took place during a period of six months.

According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, the incidents took place between late October and November 2020 through April.

CPD says that Torres Reyes, 42, was charged with three counts of second-degree rape, five counts of sexual battery, five counts of oral sexual battery, and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

CPD says that Reyes is accused of sexually assaulting an underage family member since last October.

CPD adds that it worked the investigation with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to apprehend Reyes.

Reyes is currently being held at the Acadia Parish Jail Facility on a $310,000 bond.

