Crowley mayor says order will be maintained at council meetings

Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux says he is committed to restoring order at city council meetings going forward.

This comes after a committee meeting of the Crowley City Council ended with a physical confrontation between two council members after an argument broke out concerning the city's finances.

Read more here

According to the Crowley paper, before Wednesday's meeting, Monceaux apologized for the council's actions and then listed off rules for council members as well as audience present to abide by.

“As the presiding official, I am charged with the responsibility of making sure all business is conducted in a respectful manner. Respect for this legislative body, respect for me as mayor, and respect for one another should not be goals we strive to attain, they should be deeply rooted in who we are as elected officials and citizens of this great city.”

The paper provided that list below:

The agenda will be followed and anyone deviating from the agenda without it being properly amended will be called out of order.

Do not interrupt the person who has the floor. No one is to speak unless recognized by the presiding official, whether that be a committee chair during a committee meeting or the mayor during a council meeting.

Outbursts from the public will not be tolerated. Offenders will be called out of order. Any further outburst will be cause for removal from the meeting.

Public input is welcome, however, public disruption of a meeting is not allowed, Monceaux explained. When called upon to address a committee or the full council, the individual must be recognized by the presiding official before approaching the podium to speak.

The use of vulgar language is inappropriate and disrespectful and will not be permitted in the chamber. Anyone using such language will be called out of order and immediately escorted out.

Threats and aggressive behavior from anyone in the chamber — either verbal or physical — will result in immediate removal from the chamber.

Weapons of any kind are not allowed inside the chamber except by a duly commissioned officer, such as Chief Jimmy Broussard and Capt. Troy Hebert. Proof of being on duty and being duly commissioned will be required prior to the start of the meeting.

Anyone called out of order shall immediately cease action or behavior. Failure to do so will result in the person being escorted from the chamber.

A 3-minute rule will be strictly enforced for all who have been granted the floor to speak by the presiding official. Discussion will be germane to the topic and only the presiding official is allowed to interrupt the speaker.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel