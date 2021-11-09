Crowley man wanted in death of his mother arrested in Texas

Acadia Parish Deputies say a suspect in a recent murder investigation has been arrested in Texas.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office says that on November 6, 2021, deputies were contacted regarding a suspicious circumstance in western Acadia Parish off of Bamboo Road.

Deputies say a caller told them that they had not heard from a family member since the evening of November 2, 2021. A field where that family member was last seen with her son on November 2 was searched.

There, deputies say they located 59-year-old Pamela Myers, dead with trauma to the face.

Officials say Pamela Myers was a resident of the community of Evangeline.

Investigators determined that Myers' son, identified as 34-year-old Stephen Wayne Myers II of Crowley, had left Louisiana and traveled to Austin County, Texas with a family member on November 5.

Acadia Parish Sheriff Office

Investigators then traveled to Austin County Texas and met with the Austin County Sheriff’s Office.

APSO say that as deputies arrived at the location where the Myers was staying, he allegedly fled the home. Deputies began their search for Myers who was later taken into custody.

Stephen Myers was booked into the Austin County Jail on a second degree murder warrant.

He will be extradited to Acadia Parish on those charges and other outstanding warrants from Acadia Parish.

