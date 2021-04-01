Crowley man arrested in connection with September 2020 shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Crowley on West 6th Street.

According to police, 27-year-old Shaquille Ledet of Crowley was arrested for two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's office

Ledet was incarcerated in Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for crimes he committed in the Lafayette Parish, and has since been transferred to Acadia Parish.

The Crowley Police Department says that Ledet was identified as the suspect for the shooting that took place on September 09, 2020, between the 1100 and 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Ledet is accused of firing multiple shots at a moving vehicle occupied by two people. Neither victims were hit by the shots but sustained minor injuries as the shooting, police say, caused their vehicle to go into multiple ditches.

