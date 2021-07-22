Crowley man accused of attempted first-degree murder

A Crowley man is accused of two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, officers of the Crowley Police Department responded to E. Clay Street for a shooting, where the suspect, Keenan Charles-Moore, drove by a residence shooting at two victims, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Investigators say the incident was determined to be a retaliatory shooting committed against people the suspect had previously been acquainted.

Keenan Charles-Moore shot multiple rounds from a forty-caliber weapon, which instigated an additional retaliatory shooting the following day.

Suspect Keenan Charles-Moore was arrested on a warrant for two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

