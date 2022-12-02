The Annual Crowley Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade, happened in downtown Crowley.

After speaking to a few of the Crowley High School Band members they've said that they have been practicing non stop for a while now leading up to today.

This parade kicks off the holiday season here in Crowley, as you can see there are multiple floats representing different local businesses in the area.

The floats range in different colors including green, yellow, gold and even pink. tons of people gathered to watch floats and catch candy thrown to them.

Families gathered around the parade floats to catch candy and beads.

The parade started at 6pm on North Parkinson Avenue.