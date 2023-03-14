Crowley financial audit delayed for second year in a row

CROWLEY, L.a. — The City of Crowley's annual financial audit will be late for the second year in a row because of issues with the city's financial record-keeping, according to the recently-elected mayor, Chad Monceaux.

The fiscal year ends in August, making audits due on the last day of February.

"When the auditors came in, they began to have trouble acquiring the information they needed from the city to do the audit," Monceaux told KATC during a phone call Tuesday. "There are many accounts that haven't been reconciled since February of last year and lots of record-keeping issues."

Last year with the previous administration, Monceaux said, the audit was turned in during the month of May. This year, the same problems persist and another extension had to be requested.

"Of course, we had to file an extension to be able to update our records and get everything caught up so we could provide to the auditors," the mayor said.

Since he took office in January, Monceaux said he and the city's new contract CPA have been working with the city council and auditors to remedy the situation. He mentioned that one of the city's accounts had not been reconciled for more than a year.

"This isn't all doom and gloom," he said. "There's just some things we need to straighten out, hopefully within the next three to four months."

Beyond record-keeping issues, Monceaux cited the rapid and repeated turnover within city positions as the catalyst for the issue, specifically the position of the city clerk.

"Going through six city clerks in a year's time obviously caused some issues with the city's record-keeping," the mayor said. "There was a time when there was actually no city clerk for a couple of months here in the city and this was prior to my administration, but unfortunately, that change in the clerk's office caused some issues."

