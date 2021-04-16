Crowley clinic to hold vaccine event this weekend

A Crowley clinic will administer first-round Pfizer vaccines on Saturday, April 17.

The vaccination event will take place from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm at the Dennis G. Walker Family Clinic, 421 N Avenue F in Crowley. Organizers say the event is still scheduled, but may move people inside and go to people's cars to provide the vaccine and free burgers if it's raining on Saturday.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to receive the vaccine.

The clinic says that appointments are not necessary to receive a shot.

Free hamburgers, chips and a drink will be handed out to those who get vaccinated.

Those who attend must bring their ID / Drivers License and Insurance information (if available).

Anyone with questions about the vaccine event can contact the clinic at 337-514-4757.

