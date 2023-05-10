Crowley City Council to vote on police raises Tonight

On tonight's agenda, Crowley City Council will be addressing raises for police officers and reimbursement of training and equipment funds to the city if officers leave before two years.

The board is expected to increase officer's annual base pay to $36,000.

After 90 days of good standing, that pay would increase to $42,000 with a two percent annual raise.

However, the proposed raises come with contingencies, including requiring officers to reimburse the city for training or equipment if they don't stay with the department for two years.

To watch the Crowley City Council meeting LIVE tonight at 6 p.m., click here.