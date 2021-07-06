Crash closes I-10 East between Egan and Jennings

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, I-10 East is closed between Jennings and Egan due to a major crash.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

According to DOTD, there is congestion on I-10 East from Mile Marker 65 to Mile Marker 69 due to the crash.

There is congestion on I-10 East from Mile Marker 65 (Jennings) to Mile Maker 69 (Egan) due to an accident in the area. Motorists are advised to use caution. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) July 6, 2021

This incident is separate from the fatal crash that occurred earlier in the day on I-10 West near Duson. Two people were killed in that crash. The roadway still remains closed in the area.

