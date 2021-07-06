Watch
Crash closes I-10 East between Egan and Jennings

Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 12:27:53-04

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, I-10 East is closed between Jennings and Egan due to a major crash.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

According to DOTD, there is congestion on I-10 East from Mile Marker 65 to Mile Marker 69 due to the crash.

This incident is separate from the fatal crash that occurred earlier in the day on I-10 West near Duson. Two people were killed in that crash. The roadway still remains closed in the area.

Read more on that crash, here.

