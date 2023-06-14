City of Rayne receives two new Louisiana Historical Markers

RAYNE, La. — The City of Rayne has received two new Louisiana Historical Markers, bringing Rayne's total number of markers to seven.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, members of the community attended an unveiling ceremony to dedicate two markers at two historic properties. One is at the People's Drug Store and the other is at the Louisiana Frog Company.

The Louisiana Frog Company was recognized as the largest shipper of frogs in the world.

The company also had the opportunity to send two frogs into space in 1970 to test the effects of gravity.