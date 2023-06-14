Watch Now
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

City of Rayne receives two new Louisiana Historical Markers

Rayne City Sign
KATC photo
Rayne City Sign
Posted at 5:23 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 06:23:52-04

RAYNE, La. — The City of Rayne has received two new Louisiana Historical Markers, bringing Rayne's total number of markers to seven.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, members of the community attended an unveiling ceremony to dedicate two markers at two historic properties. One is at the People's Drug Store and the other is at the Louisiana Frog Company.

The Louisiana Frog Company was recognized as the largest shipper of frogs in the world.

The company also had the opportunity to send two frogs into space in 1970 to test the effects of gravity.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.