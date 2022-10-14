Church Point Police Chief Warns Public about Homecoming Season

While high schools, colleges and universities are joining the celebration for homecoming season, Acadiana police warn people to be cautious of their participation.

Church Point Police Chief, Dale Thibodeaux said vandalism and trespassing crimes will not be tolerated.

"You can face numerous charges," Thibodeaux said. " If the owner of the property has not allowed you on his property, that's criminal trespassing. If you do vandalism to a vehicle or a home or whatever, that's criminal damage to property otherwise, it can fall under the criminal mischief statute."

Thibodeaux said many juveniles get carried away with damaging homes and vehicles with eggs, spray paint and paper towels.

"We're not talking about these few little juvenile kids that just go to another student's house and throw toilet paper in the trees," Thibodeaux said. "That's all fun and games and if the parents allow that, great."

Jeff Richard owns Mr. Henry's Car Detail. Richard said he's had to fix several vandalized vehicles.

"I think they're carrying it a little to far," Richard said. "When we were in school, everybody did it...even my mom, we had ours [our house] with toilet paper, it never went further than that."

Today, Richard said drivers are coming to him for repairs that cost a pretty penny.

"We've had a few where vandalizing involved actually spray paint," Richard said. "We actually got it off, but it's a big job."

Police officers in Church Point are asking for the community to be proactive and to report any trespassing or vandalism crimes, if they see them.

"We charged 16-hundred dollars to fix the car that was painted with the spray paint," Richard said.

When it comes to egg damages, Richard said the acid may require a complete paint job.

According to Thibodeaux, juveniles are not exempt from criminal charges, fines or arrests.