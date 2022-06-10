Church Point man wanted for shooting

ACADIA PARISH, La. – The Church Point Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating an 18-year-old suspect involved in a shooting.

On May 29, 2022, at 11:01 pm, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Broadway Street in reference to a shooting. A vehicle with two people in it was shot multiple times, according to a spokesperson for the Church Point Police Department. A residence was also struck by a bullet.

Officers recovered 20, 9 mm casings at the scene. Evidence collected and further investigation was able to confirm that the shots were fired by Destron Goodwin. Goodwin shot the vehicle while mistaking it for someone else, the spokesperson stated.

Several warrants have been issued for his arrest.

If anyone has any information on Goodwin, contact your local agency or the Church Point Police Department at 337 684-5455.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel