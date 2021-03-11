Church Point chief requests U.S. Marshal's assistance in locating shooting suspect

Church Point Police have requested assistance from U.S. Marshals in locating a shooting suspect wanted on several charges, including six counts of attempted second degree murder.

22-year-old Christopher Freeman and a 16-year-old juvenile were identified as suspects in a shooting that occurred on February 22 on Marie St. in Church Point. Both were suspected in other shootings in the area which are still under investigation, Thibodeaux said in a news release. The juvenile has since been apprehended and is facing a charge of accessory 6 counts of attempted second degree murder.

Thibodeaux said Freeman is known to be the leader of a street gang called 5CM, a local gang that consists of juveniles and younger adults. Several other gang members are also pending charges in Juvenile Court for gun violations and social media threats, added the chief.

Church Point Police Dept

There are currently two known "homegrown" gangs in the town, according to the chief. His request for U.S. Marshal assistance comes after several recent shootings in the area, which Thibodeaux said are connected to the local gangs.

Freeman is wanted on six counts of attempted second degree murder and one count each of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police have requested the help of the U.S. Marshals but are awaiting the assistance, Thibodeaux said.

Police consider Freeman to be armed. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Freeman is asked to contact the Church Point Police Department at 337-684-5455 or local law enforcement.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel