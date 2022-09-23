Caretaker arrested and accused of stealing from person in her care

A Vermilion Parish woman has been arrested for stealing from a person she was hired to care for.

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding checks that were being issued without authorization.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that 191 checks had been issued by the caretaker.

The value of the theft is approximately $56,000. The investigation also allegedly revealed that the caretaker was exploiting the victim by having the victim sign checks that she was unable to understand what she was doing. In other instances, the caretaker allegedly forged checks on the account.

Warrants were issued for Regina Roche, 51 of Gueydan. With the assistance of Gueydan Police, Roche was located and arrested on the outstanding warrants. She was then transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail.

Roche was charged with 191 counts of Forgery and 16 counts of Exploitation of the Infirmed.

“It is sad to see that a caretaker would exploit a person they were caring for, knowing that the person was unable to understand the actions. People need to take a good look at this person’s photograph to make sure she is not hired as a caretaker ever again," Sheriff KP Gibson said.