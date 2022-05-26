Candlelight prayer vigil scheduled Thursday in Crowley for victims of Robb Elementary shooting

Vigils to remember the Robb Elementary shooting victims are being held across the U.S. and in Crowley Thursday at 6:30 pm a candlelight prayer vigil is scheduled at the Acadia Parish Courthouse.

The recent mass shootings in other parts of our country are happening more often than ever. With the recent horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas, I feel it is time we bring our community together in prayer. We will meet on the South Lawn of the Acadia Parish Courthouse as ONE community lifting those affected by such unimaginable tragedy with prayer. We will, TOGETHER send our prayers to Texas where 19 young innocent souls and 2 brave heroic teachers were killed, and also to New York where just 2 weeks ago 10 black shoppers were killed. We will also join hands, hearts and prayer again for our own city, for our own children and for our own citizens. We will pray we never have to experience the horrific pain currently felt by those in so many other cities across our country. Please invite EVERYONE. Please make every effort to give 30 minutes of your time to come together as one community, one city, one people and ask God to heal those who need healing and protect those of us who need his protection. We will have candles available for the first 200 people. You are welcome to bring your own if you wish. For those of you who can't stand for 30 minutes, you are welcome to bring a chair. Please feel free to arrive early and stay late for fellowship with others from throughout our city. I hope to see you ALL there. Chad Monceaux, organizer of the event

