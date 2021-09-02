Boil order for some Crowley residents lifted

The boil water order for some residents in Crowley has been lifted.

The sample sent to DHH for the boil advisory for North of Crowley Water District is clear, officials say.

The advisory was in effect for customers who live on Hwy 98 between Providence Hwy and Bayou Plaquimine.

