Boil advisory for Mire Branch Water Corporation rescinded

The boil water advisory issued by Mire Branch Water Corporation on January 18, 2023, has been rescinded.

Water was shut off for the following road in the Church Point area to perform a line repair: Nicholas Lane from addresses 181 to 238.

Louisiana Department of Health recommended that customers be notified of the localized boil advisory until cleared samples were received after the repair.

As of January 20, 2023, the water system received cleared samples from the Louisiana Department of Health. No further action is necessary.