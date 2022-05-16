APSO: Two caught in act of stealing catalytic converter from vehicle

Acadia Parish deputies arrested two people who were allegedly preparing to steal a catalytic converter from a disabled vehicle on Hwy 90.

APSO says deputies patrolling on Friday night caught the two individuals,39-year-old Chet Allen Miller of Dequincy and 57-year-old Mona L. Aube of Crowley, preparing to steal a catalytic converter from a disabled vehicle on Highway 90 near Ebenezer Road.

While patrolling the listed area, a deputy observed two vehicles on the shoulder of the highway. As the deputy passed the vehicles, he observed one of the vehicles to be occupied.

The deputy then stopped to check on the vehicles and occupants. During the contact, the deputy believed that one of the individuals was providing an alias name. The deputy also observed an electric saw on the passenger floorboard.

An investigation, according to APSO, led to the discovery that the pair was allegedly stopped at the location to remove the converter from the disabled vehicle. During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, additional burglary tools were allegedly located as well as a small amount of narcotics.

Miller was charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Resisting an Officer & Possession of Tools used for a Crime. Aube was charged with Possession of Tools used for a Crime, Criminal Conspiracy & Possession of Schedule II Narcotics.

Both were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel