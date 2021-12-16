APSO searching for runaway 15-year-old

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile male.

15-year-old Quincy Ardon left AMI Kids in Branch on November 26, 2021, deputies say.

Ardon is described as having an olive complexion, weighing 130 pounds, and is 5'5" in height. He has black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray shorts.

It's believed he may be in either Kenner or still in the Acadiana area.

Anyone with information on Ardon's whereabouts is asked to contact APSO at 337-788-8772 or your local law enforcement agency.

