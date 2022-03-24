APSO looking for two men that fled from police

Deputies in Acadia Parish say they are currently searching for two men that fled from law enforcement.

In a social media post, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office says that units are in the area of Speech street, Grand Prairie Hwy, Meche Road and Hummingbird Road.

Deputies only say that they are looking for 2 men that fled on foot in the area. One is described as a white man wearing a white muscle shirt and camo pants. The second person is described as a black man wearing a gray tracksuit.

APSO says that if anyone sees the men in the area, do not approach them and contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-788-8772.

