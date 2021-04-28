Acadia Parish will not impose mask mandate

Acadia Parish Police Jury President Chance Henry announced on Wednesday that he will not impose a mask mandate in the parish following Governor Edwards' revision to the statewide mandate.

Under the governor's new public health order, mask policies may be set by business owners and local government leaders. In accordance with the new order, Henry says masks will still be required for the following locations:

Public transportation systems

State government buildings that operate under the purview of the governor

K-12 schools

Early childhood education centers

Colleges and universities

Healthcare facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars also announced on Wednesday that he would not impose a mask mandate in St. Martin Parish, citing low COVID-19 case numbers and the availability of the vaccine as reasons for his decision.

Governor Edwards' latest health order also loosened restrictions on outside events and increased event facility limits. The changes came after the governor said Louisiana continues to see several months of "sustained improvement in hospitalizations," adding that the availability of vaccines continues to be positive. Read more on the new orders here.

