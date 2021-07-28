Acadia Parish voters need to double-check their voting location

Almost 12,000 Acadia Parish voters are affected by recent changes in precinct and poll locations.

In total, 10 precincts were merged by parish officials as a cost-saving measure. If you are an affected voter, the Acadia Registrar of Voter's office will send you a new voter registration card in the mail.

If you receive a new card, review it carefully to see where you will be voting in the next elections, officials say.

If you want to check your polling location before you get the card, you can do so online at the Secretary of State's voting website here.

If you aren't registered to vote, you can start the process here.