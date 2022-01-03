Acadia Parish schools provide protocols for heading back to school amid COVID surge

The Acadia Parish school system says they are continuing to monitor the latest wave of COVID-19 in the parish. Ahead of students return on Thursday, officials have provided guidance to teachers, staff and students to return safely.

"It is imperative that we all take an active role in reducing the spread of this virus to the greatest extent possible and working together is key to promoting a safe learning environment. We appreciate your help with keeping children at home to get well if they are showing any signs of sickness during this surge in virus positivity," Superintendent Scott Richard said.

Acadia Parish Schools will reopen for students on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Parents or guardians are asked to contact the child’s school if they are sick.

"We are hoping to maintain staffing in all areas including transportation through this recent increase in COVID-19 cases, however, please remain flexible, prepared and understanding in the event that we have to implement alternatives to our normal operations," a release states.

In regards to safety protocols and mitigation measures for isolation/quarantine of anyone exposed to COVID-19, the Acadia Parish School System will follow the most recent guidance from Center for Disease Control (CDC) and newly issued recommendations on December 30, 2021, from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), they say.

The Louisiana Department of Health quarantine guidance for students and staff is as follows:

If You Test Positive for COVID-19 (Isolate)

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status:



Stay home for 5 days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then case should isolate for a full 10 days.



If You Were Exposed to Someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine)

Students who have completed the primary series of an mRNA vaccine:



Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day 5.

Staff who have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months, OR have completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last 2 months, OR have been boosted



Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day 5.

Students who are unvaccinated:



Stay home for 5 days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then contact should quarantine for a full 10 days.

Test on day 5.

Staff who are unvaccinated, OR have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and are not boosted, OR completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and are not boosted



Stay home for 5 days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then contact should quarantine for a full 10 days.

Test on day 5.

The Acadia Parish School System says they will adhere to the above protocols effective immediately.

They say the use of face coverings by students and employees are highly recommended, especially for those that are considered at-risk, but the decision as to their use is left to the discretion of the parent and employee. However, under some specific conditions as noted above there are requirements to wear a facial covering in order to return from the isolation/quarantine period if you are asymptomatic.

Facial coverings shall continue to be worn on all school buses per federal mandate.

