Acadia Parish School System to hold teacher job fair

The Acadia Parish School System is accepting applications for teaching and other staff positions in the parish.

The system will conduct a Teacher Job Fair on Thursday, May 12th, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Acadia Parish Educational Center located at 2122 N. Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526.

Interested applicants should bring resumes including teaching credentials.

"We anticipate a variety of vacancies for the 2022-2023 school year," APSB says. More detailed information can be found at the school system's website at: https://www.acadia.k12.la.us/

They are also accepting applications for custodial and cafeteria positions at the job fair. Those interested in more information on the job fair should call 337-783-3664.

They say the school board recently approved federally funded $2,500 pay supplements to be distributed each June for the next three years. These new federally funded pay supplements are in addition to the regular pay supplements in November, December, January and June that are added to the base salary schedule resulting in $6,106 in additional salary for all teachers employed in the Acadia Parish School System through 2024.

More details are available here: Acadia_Pay_Supplements_5_5_22

