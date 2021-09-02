Acadia Parish law enforcement head to Lafourche Parish for Ida recovery

Members of Acadia Parish law enforcement are heading to Lafourche Parish to assist in Hurricane Ida recovery.

Sheriff KP Gibson says that 8 deputies and officers from the parish departed Tuesday evening to the Lockport area.

Acadia Parish deputies were joined by officers with the Church Point Police Department and Rayne Police Department to support law enforcement efforts in the effected areas of southeast Louisiana.

According to Gibson, the Sheriff’s Office will continue to send support with the Louisiana Sheriff's Task Force for the month of September and beyond if needed.

“We have been part of numerous post storm support efforts to affected communities," said Sheriff Gibson. "By being associated with the LSA Task Force we are accomplishing two goals. First to help our neighbors by providing patrols to prevent looting and other crimes. Secondly, we support our law enforcement partners who could not do their job on their own after the devastation of a hurricane like this.”

The support, he said, will not affect the office's services to the citizens of Acadia Parish.

“I have seen first hand, 3 post hurricane support efforts by this task force and I pray that if we had to deal with this type of impact / damage, that they would be here for our law enforcement efforts," Gibson said.

