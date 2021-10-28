Law enforcement attempting to capture suspect north of Rayne, urge caution in area

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office says they are asking the public to avoid an area north of Rayne as they attempt to make an arrest.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says that there is a suspect at large, identified as Jamie Davis, on Nation Road north of Rayne at around 1:10 pm. Duson Police say Davis is wanted on a felony warrant in relation to a shooting incident in Abbeville.

Drivers and the public are asked to use caution or avoid the area as they attempt to apprehend that suspect. They say Davis is possibly armed.

Duson Police says they were involved in a chase with Abbeville Police for Davis which ended on I-10 near Rayne. Police tried to make a stop along I-10 where Davis allegedly jumped from the vehicle and into the wooded area near Nation Road. LPSO confirm they were also involved in the chase.

DOTD says that there is congestion on I-10 East from Mile Marker 88 (Rayne) to Mile Marker 89 due to the incident. Motorists are advised to use caution.

Nation road is near I-10.

