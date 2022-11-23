Acadia Crime Stoppers: Lawn mower stolen from softball field

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the felony theft of a lawn mower which occurred at the Notre Dame High School Softball Field.

The left occurred at the field, located on the Egan Hwy., north of Crowley, sometime between October 27th and October 31st, 2022.

Unknown suspect(s) gained entry into an outdoor storage building and stole a John Deere Z235 42” Zero Turn lawn mower, green and yellow in color. The keys were not stolen.

The value of this theft is approximately $3,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789- TIPS or download our P3 App to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.