Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving residential burglaries

Two residential burglaries occurred north of Crowley in the Roberts Cove Community during daytime hours on September 28, 2022.

The first burglary was in the 100 block of Casanova Rd. Forced entry was made by kicking in the front door. Suspects rummaged through the home and stole a green & black SR22 Ruger Handgun.

The second burglary was in the 4000 block of Roberts Cove Rd. Suspects gained entry into the home through an unlocked door and also rummaged through this home. Several pieces of gold jewelry were stolen including diamond tennis bracelets, rings, watches and a South Africa gold coin. The value of items stolen is estimated to be around $40k.

If you have any information regarding these burglaries, below are different ways to anonymously report your tip:

Call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS

Download the P3 app

Callers can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.