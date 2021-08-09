A&O 21st Century Club hosts annual back to school event

Whatever was needed to start school - supplies, uniforms, haircuts, even a vaccination - you could find it at the A&O 21st Century Club's annual back to school event today.

The club hosts the City Wide Family Fun Day and Back to School Event this afternoon at the Rayne Civic Center.

There were games, refreshments and yes, shots, available. But the club also had haircuts, uniforms and school supplies for kids gearing up for school again.

"We've been having this for about 24 years, what our goal is is to give free school supplies we have a lot of great giveaways," said Brian Mouton, president of the A&O 21st Century Club. "Laptops, haircuts, gift cards from Walmart, uniforms. Our purpose is to get the kids excited about the upcoming school year despite of some of the challenges they may be having with COVID19 and the financial difficulties they may be having as well."