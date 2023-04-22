2 donkeys shot in Acadia Parish on Monday

Acadia Parish, LA - 2 Donkeys were shot in the head early Monday morning between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The donkeys, a mother and son pair, named Ashley and Fred were shot near Soldier Road in between Duson and Mire according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Ashely was shot twice in the head and is currently at LSU undergoing diagnostics in preparation for bullet removals.

Her son Fred, died quickly from his gunshot wounds.

This case is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Ashley's vet bills.

