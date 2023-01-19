18-wheeler crash closes Estherwood bridge - again

The Estherwood pontoon bridge is closed after an 18-wheeler crashed there - again.

The bridge is closed as of Thursday morning, and motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

DOTD officials tell us that, as soon as the truck is removed, they plan to inspect the bridge and put up a temporary guard rail. They're hopeful motorists will be able to use the bridge later today. We'll post updates as soon as we have them.

Here are more pictures:

This same bridge was closed last fall, also after an 18-wheeler crash there. To read that story, click here.