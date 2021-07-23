Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office to hold Job Fair on August 11

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office will hold a career fair, Wednesday, August 11 in Crowley.

It is an Open House, they say, so job seekers can stop by anytime between 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.

The career fair will take place at Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Training Room located at the southeast corner of their building at 1037 Capitol Avenue in Crowley.

If the public has any questions, they can contact Kim Miller at 337-788-8793.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office's mission is to provide responsible, effective and efficient law enforcement services with integrity and fairness to all citizens of Acadia Parish, according to their website.

It is also their mission of their Office to be fiscally responsible, to keep its citizens abreast of matters affecting their safety, cooperating with the media, continuing education of Deputies, implementation of modern technology, and cooperation with local, state and federal agencies in matters of mutual interest, they say.

