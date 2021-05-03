Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce hosting Business Under the Oaks on Thursday

CROWLEY, La. — A group of Acadia Parish businesses is using an event this week in Crowley as an opportunity to network with other local businesses as well as the community.

That event is called Business Under the Oaks and will take place on the grounds of the Acadia Parish Courthouse on Thursday, May 6, from 5 - 7 p.m.

Community members, along with business owners, will be able to meet the people in the community who decided to shop locally during the pandemic and help these small businesses survive.

Amy Thibodeaux, the CEO and President of the Acadia Parish's Chamber of Commerce, says that while most areas lost local businesses during the pandemic, Acadia Parish was not one of them, and to help keep that momentum as Acadiana rebounds, the chamber is hosting the special event.

"We know people do business with people that they know, and that is why we want business owners to meet and network with each other through Business Under the Oaks," she says.

Bryan Comeaux, the owner of South Central Insurance Brokers, says that he has been partaking in Chamber events for a few years now, and he believes that this particular event will not only benefit the businesses in the area, but the people in the area as well.

"I think its a great opportunity for people to get out there and to see some of these business owners that you might not normally get to see," says Comeaux. "You should get out there and get to know these guys and see what they can offer you."

Thibodeaux says this event is also an opportunity for people in the community, whether you own a business or not, to connect with local leaders.

"Anyone can come out and meet their elected officials, we will have several of them that will be there," says Thibodeaux. "It's just a great opportunity to connect with community leaders and get to know others throughout the community."

For more information about the Business Under the Oaks event on Thursday, you can visit the Acadia Parish's Chamber of Commerce website here.

