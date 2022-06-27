Watch Now
News

Actions

Abortion rights advocates hit the streets for the Lafayette Bans Off Our Body March

Abortion rights advocates hit the streets for the Lafayette Bans Off Our Body March
abortion case ap.jpeg
Associated Press/Jose Luis Magana
Abortion rights demonstrators along with Anti-abortion demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The Supreme Court is taking up the first major abortion case of the Trump era Wednesday, an election-year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
abortion case ap.jpeg
Posted at 10:17 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 23:17:59-04

Abortion rights advocates took the streets of Downtown Lafayette today to protest Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, effectively ending abortions here in Louisiana.

Louisiana was one of thirteen states that immediately banned all forms of abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest, once Roe v. Wade was overturned due to the state's Trigger Laws.

Senate Bill 342, drafted by democratic state Sen. Katrina Jackson, passed legislation a few weeks ago and was later signed by Gov. John Bell Edwards, who is also a democrat.

The bill bans all forms of abortion from the "moment of fertilization". It also lays out penalties for those who perform abortions, including fines and jail time.

The only exceptions included in the bill are for pregnancies which pose a substantial risk of death or physical harm if carried through.

But pro-choice advocates here in Lafayette are not backing down. Many came out Sunday morning to march the streets in protest of the decision, which some say is only the beginning of an erasure of fundamental rights.

Demonstrators brought signs and costumes voicing their rage over the decision to overturn the 1973 ruling.

Lafayette is not alone in the march for abortion rights. Across the nation, citizens are filling the streets in protest against the Supreme Court decision.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.