Abortion rights advocates took the streets of Downtown Lafayette today to protest Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, effectively ending abortions here in Louisiana.

Louisiana was one of thirteen states that immediately banned all forms of abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest, once Roe v. Wade was overturned due to the state's Trigger Laws.

Senate Bill 342, drafted by democratic state Sen. Katrina Jackson, passed legislation a few weeks ago and was later signed by Gov. John Bell Edwards, who is also a democrat.

The bill bans all forms of abortion from the "moment of fertilization". It also lays out penalties for those who perform abortions, including fines and jail time.

The only exceptions included in the bill are for pregnancies which pose a substantial risk of death or physical harm if carried through.

But pro-choice advocates here in Lafayette are not backing down. Many came out Sunday morning to march the streets in protest of the decision, which some say is only the beginning of an erasure of fundamental rights.

Demonstrators brought signs and costumes voicing their rage over the decision to overturn the 1973 ruling.

Lafayette is not alone in the march for abortion rights. Across the nation, citizens are filling the streets in protest against the Supreme Court decision.

