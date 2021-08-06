Abbeville mother needs help locating missing teen

An Abbeville mother is in search for her missing 15-year-old daughter, Faith Davis, who disappeared Tuesday.

Davis was last seen wearing a black shirt with black and red sweats, she said.

Faith Davis' mother

Davis' mother, Wonderful Davis, told KATC, "I am concerned for her safety, she's a threat to herself, as she harms herself with a razor."

The teen is 5 ft. tall, weights 130 lbs. and has black and gold hair.

Her mother said she would like to find her daughter because she is concerned about her safety and would provide her with medical help that she needs.

If anyone knows about Davis' whereabouts, contact her mother at (337) 486-8720.

