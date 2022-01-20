Abbeville homicide rates decrease within the year

ABBEVILLE — It's a downward trend that has some in Abbeville looking up.

"I feel safe pretty much every time i go out of town or in town", says Wesley Lemaire. "I mind my business and I just make sure that I'm aware of my surroundings."

In light of the decrease in homicides, we spoke with Police Chief Bill Spearman who has a few ideas about why the numbers are down.

"People are more aware that we have different ways now to report crimes. We also started with the sheriff's office in Vermilion Parish, the Crimestoppers unit. We have a violent crimes task force unit that works with the sheriff's office and also some federal agencies. we have camera systems in place, we've got several all over the city."

Chief Spearman says the work isn't done.

"When we get down to zero homicides and people getting killed -- because these are still people's children. We want to get it as low as we can and keep it as low as we can."

