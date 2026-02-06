A twin connection fuels Teurlings Catholic

LAFAYETTE, La. —Skill can take an athlete far, but instincts can take them further. For twins Jayda and Ja’Nia Senegal of Teurlings Catholic, those instincts were built long before they ever shared a basketball court.

The sisters have been partners for life, and that bond now gives them a natural advantage on the floor one that shows every time they play together.

It didn’t always begin on the court. Early on, Jayda played basketball while Ja’Nia did not, and the separation was difficult.

“When she wasn’t playing and I was playing, it felt like I was lost,” Jayda recalled. “I made friends, but it just wasn’t the same without her.”

That changed when Ja’Nia turned 7. After being asked repeatedly why she wasn’t playing, she decided to give basketball a try.

“The next day I went to practice with her,” Ja’Nia explained. “That’s when I realized I was good at it.”

From that moment on, basketball became something the twins shared. They learned the craft from their father, developing a chemistry that now anchors Teurlings Catholic’s success.

“Everywhere we go, we look for each other on and off the court,” Ja’Nia added. “We know each other too well.”

That familiarity shows in their production. Ja’Nia, the team’s point guard, averages 15 points per game, while Jayda anchors the defense with three blocks per contest. More than the numbers, their awareness of each other allows them to anticipate plays before they develop.

During challenging moments, the twins rely on communication and trust.

“I try to motivate her when she’s in her head,” Ja’Nia noted. “That’s my sister, and that’s my point guard.”

Off the court, little separates them. They share classes, routines and nearly every part of their day. Disagreements happen, but separation never lasts long.

“We’re always together,” Jayda said with a smile. “We have our moments, but we bounce back. We always come back stronger.”

As their careers continue to grow, Jayda and Ja’Nia Senegal know their connection built on family, instinct and trust will take them further than skill alone ever could.

