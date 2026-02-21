A Thriller in Louisiana Ends With a Walk-Off Win Over Maryland

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns turned a quiet night into a dramatic one Friday, rallying late to stun the Maryland Terrapins 7–6 on a walk-off win at M.L. Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park.

Maryland struck first in the third inning, breaking a scoreless game with a three-run home run to take a 3–0 lead. The Terrapins added another run in the fourth on a solo shot, extending the advantage to 4–0.

Louisiana answered in the fifth, scoring once to cut the deficit to 4–1. The Cajuns continued to chip away in the sixth, pushing across two runs to make it a one-run game at 4–3.

Maryland responded in the seventh with two runs to regain control at 6–3. Louisiana’s bullpen held the Terrapins scoreless the rest of the way, giving the offense a chance late.

The Cajuns delivered in the ninth. Louisiana scored three runs to tie the game at 6–6. With the bases loaded and two strikes, Maryland went to its fourth pitcher of the inning. The final pitch bounced in the dirt, forcing in the winning run on a walk to complete the comeback.

The four-run ninth capped a statement win for Louisiana, which showed patience and poise at the plate in the series opener.

The Cajuns and Terrapins continue the series Saturday at 2 p.m. in the second of the three-game set.

