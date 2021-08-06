A Terrebonne Parish grandmother shot while picking up grandkids from school

TERREBONNE PARISH — A 60-year-old woman was picking up her grandkid(s) from a Houma school, near the 600 block of Grinage, when she was approached by a male who was armed with a weapon around 1 P.M. today.

Houma Police Department were able to ascertain that the male fired a shot, striking the victim in the lower torso and fled the area on foot.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility to retrieve treatment for her injuries, they say.

Houma Police detectives were on the scene this afternoon interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage, and gathering evidence in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Additional information will be released as it develops, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel