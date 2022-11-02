A stretch of warm weather ends with showers on Saturday

A dry, quiet forecast is on tap for Wednesday as left over clouds start to clear out of the area.

Emerging sunshine will help push temperatures into the low 80s in the afternoon, with a light breeze coming out of the northeast.

While the middle of the day will be predominately sunny, clouds will start to return to the forecast by the late afternoon and early evening.

It will remain sunny and warm through the rest of the work week with a string of 80 degree days starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

Acadiana's next chance for some rain is going to arrive on Saturday as a front attempts to push through the region, and brings some showers as it does.

There's a chance for some stronger storms on Saturday as well so we'll need to monitor the forecast over the coming days to get a better idea of potential intensity.

We need the rain through as Acadiana has slipped back into drought, so won't complain much about a wet day.

Unfortunately the showers is all we'll get from the front, the cool and crisp air is going to stay to our west and unable to move through the region.

This means that it will be another stretch of 80 degree days through next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel